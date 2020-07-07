Log in
Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), May 2020

07/07/2020 | 05:19am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 7 July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : May 2020

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in May 2020 amounted to 3,227.7 million euros (3,508.3 million dollars) in comparison with 5,292.3 million euros (5,901.3 million dollars) in May 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 39.0%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in May 2020 recorded a drop of 992.9 million euros or 26.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in May 2020 recorded a drop of 991.1 million euros or 26.3%, in comparison with May 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in May 2020 amounted to 2,065.6 million euros (2,258.8 million dollars) in comparison with 3,069.8 million euros (3,443.8 million dollars) in May 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 32.7%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in May 2020 a drop of 257.4 million euros or 12.7% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in May 2020 recorded a drop of 257.2 million euros or 12.7%, in comparison with May 2019 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in May 2020 amounted to 1,162.1 million euros (1,249.5 million dollars) in comparison with 2,222.5 million euros (2,457.5 million dollars) in May 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 47.7%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in May 2020 recorded a drop of 735.5 million euros or 41.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in May 2020 recorded a drop of 733.9 million euros or 42.0%, in comparison with May 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 5-month period from January to May 2020 amounted to 19,619.7 million euros (21,473.6 million dollars) in comparison with 23,544.8 million euros (26,513.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 16.7%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 1,718.0 million euros or 10.0% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,654.5 million euros or 9.7%, in comparison with the period from January to May 2019 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 5-month period from January to May 2020 amounted to 12,165.8 million euros (13,391.9 million dollars) in comparison with 14,058.6 million euros (15,924.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 13.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 159.2 million euros or 1.7% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 144.7 million euros or 1.5%, in comparison with the period from January to May 2019 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 5-month period from January to May 2020 amounted to 7,453.9 million euros (8,081.7 million dollars) in comparison with 9,486.2 million euros (10,588.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 21.4%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 1,558.8 million euros or 20.7% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,509.8 million euros or 20.3% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

(1) By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

email :data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi

Tel. : +30 213 135 2042

Fax : +30 213 135 2398

e-mail :e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Trade Balance : May 2018 - 2020

Million euros

2018

May 2019(1)

2020 (1)Changes % 2019/2018 2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

  • E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

  • F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

4,362.8

5,292.3

3,227.7

21.3 -39.0

4,348.5

5,277.4

3,214.6

21.4 -39.1

3,265.6

3,788.4

2,795.5

16.0 -26.2

3,251.3

3,773.5

2,782.4

16.1 -26.3

2,955.9

3,069.8

2,065.6

3.9 -32.7

2,952.5

3,066.6

2,062.6

3.9 -32.7

1,885.2

2,027.6

1,770.2

7.6 -12.7

1,881.8

2,024.4

1,767.2

7.6 -12.7

-1,406.9

-2,222.5

-1,162.1

58.0 -47.7

-1,396.0

-2,210.8

-1,152.0

58.4 -47.9

-1,380.4

-1,760.8

-1,025.3

27.6 -41.8

-1,369.5

-1,749.1

-1,015.2

27.7 -42.0

USD (2) million

2018

May

2019(1)

Μάρτιος

2020 (1)Changes % 2019/2018 2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

Β. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

  • C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

  • D. Trade Balance excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

  • E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

  • F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

5,138.1

5,901.3

3,508.3

5,121.3

5,884.7

3,494.0

3,845.9

4,224.4

3,038.5

3,829.1

4,207.8

3,024.2

3,502.2

3,443.8

2,258.8

3,498.2

3,440.2

2,255.5

2,233.6

2,274.6

1,935.8

2,229.6

2,271.0

1,932.5

-1,635.9

-2,457.5

-1,249.5

-1,623.1

-2,444.5

-1,238.5

-1,612.3

-1,949.8

-1,102.7

-1,599.5

-1,936.8

-1,091.7

(1)

(2)

Provisional data.

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

14.9 -40.6

14.9 -40.6

9.8 -28.1

9.9 -28.1

-1.7 -34.4

-1.7 -34.4

1.8 -14.9

1.9 -14.9

50.2 -49.2

50.6 -49.3

20.9 -43.4

21.1 -43.6

2

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals, Exports-Dispatches including oil products, May 2018 - 2020

Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

2,328.0 2,034.8 4,362.8

2,572.4 1,955.1

2,719.9 1,272.6

5,292.3 3,227.7

2019/2018

2020/2019

10.5

-24.0

33.7

-53.2

21.3

-39.0

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

2,741.7 2,396.4 5,138.1

2,868.4 2,125.1

3,032.9 1,383.2

5,901.3 3,508.3

2019/2018

2020/2019

4.6

-25.9

26.6

-54.4

14.9

-40.6

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

1,361.4 1,594.5 2,955.9

1,591.0 1,478.8 3,069.8

1,274.1

791.5 2,065.6

2019/2018

2020/2019

16.9

-19.9

-7.3

-46.5

3.9

-32.7

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

Provisional data.

(1)

(2)

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

May 2018-2020, million €

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EUDispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

3

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals, Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, May 2018 - 2020

Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

2,235.4 1,030.2 3,265.6

2,480.5 1,307.9 3,788.4

1,917.7

877.8 2,795.5

2019/2018

2020/2019

11.0

-22.7

27.0

-32.9

16.0

-26.2

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

2,632.6 1,213.3 3,845.9

2,765.9 1,458.5 4,224.4

2,084.5

954.0 3,038.5

2019/2018

2020/2019

5.1

-24.6

20.2

-34.6

9.8

-28.1

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

    1,424.8

    1,431.2

    1,255.6

  • II. Third countries Total

808.8 2,233.6

843.4 2,274.6

680.2 1,935.8

2019/2018

2020/2019

0.4

-12.3

4.3

-19.4

1.8

-14.9

(1)

Provisional data.

(2)

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil products, May 2018-2020, million €

2,480.5

2,235.4

1,202.5

1,917.7

1,275.8

1,307.9

1,148.3

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EUDispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

Table 4: Imports-Arrivals, Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, May 2018 - 2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

  • II. Third countries Total

2,231.8 1,019.5 3,251.3

2,472.2 1,301.3 3,773.5

1,909.9

872.5 2,782.4

2019/2018

2020/2019

10.8

-22.7

27.6

-33.0

16.1

-26.3

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

    1,202.0

    1,274.8

    1,147.2

  • II. Third countries Total

679.8 1,881.8

749.6 2,024.4

620.0 1,767.2

2019/2018

2020/2019

6.1

-10.0

10.3

-17.3

7.6

-12.7

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

May

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

  • I. European Union

    1,424.2

    1,430.1

    1,254.5

  • II. Third countries Total

805.4 2,229.6

840.9 2,271.0

678.0 1,932.5

2019/2018

2020/2019

0.4

-12.3

4.4

-19.4

1.9

-14.9

(1)

Provisional data.

(2)

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products and ships, May 2018-2020, million €

2,472.2

2,231.8

2020

1,202.0

1,909.9

1,274.8

1,301.3

1,147.2

2018

2019

Arrivals EUDispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:18:01 UTC
