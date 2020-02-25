Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commercial Truck Trader : Breaks Record with 2.5 Million Visits in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:13am EST

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck Trader, the #1 truck and trailer marketplace, today announced eight consecutive months of record-breaking traffic including 2.5 million site visits in January. That 18% year-over-year growth was accompanied by more than 54,000 phone and email leads in January, along with roughly 43,000 vehicle views and 900 vehicle detail page views per month for the average dealer.

Also in January, Commercial Truck Trader's Terry Williams was elected Secretary and Convention Chair of the Used Truck Association (UTA). Williams joined Commercial Truck Trader in 2016 as Strategic Relationships Manager with responsibility for developing relationships at the manufacturer level with heavy-duty OEMs. He has served the industry for over 20 years, including previous positions with Volvo Trucks North America, The Truck Blue Book and Bruckner Truck Sales. 

"Our strong traffic and dealer lead numbers are a direct result of our ongoing investments in back-end technology that draws truck and trailer shoppers, keeps them engaged, and helps drive dealer inquiries. That includes a mobile app we introduced last year that delivers the market's fastest mobile search results as well as the most accurate upfit information, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence," said Amanda Ayala, Vice President, Commercial Truck Trader.

"Those achievements as well as Terry's new position as UTA board secretary reflect our deep involvement in the industry along with our commitment to meeting the needs of both dealers and OEMs," Ayala added. 

About Commercial Truck Trader
Commercial Truck Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for sellers of light, medium and heavy duty trucks and trailers with over a million monthly unique visitors. The service also provides a range of innovative tools to help manufacturers and dealers generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. Commercial Truck Trader is a division of Trader Interactive and belongs to the well-known "Trader" family of linked brands. For more information, visit www.CommercialTruckTrader.com.

About Trader Interactive
Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers  in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's innovative digital marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence on a  cloud platform to improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees by seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive's family of brands includes lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial equipment segments  Commercial Truck Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, Equipment Trader, and Tradequip. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-truck-trader-breaks-record-with-2-5-million-visits-in-january-301010565.html

SOURCE Commercial Truck Trader


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aNASDAQ : Etteplan Oyj - Managers' Transactions
PU
09:20aCARUBE COPPER : Finalizes Acquisition of Latin America Resource Group Secures High Quality Copper- Gold Project in Peru
PU
09:20aROYAL DSM : DSM appoints new EVP Materials and member of the Executive Committee
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Others hextar global berhad declares second interim dividend for fy2019
PU
09:20aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Successfully On-Boards Liontrust to its New Investment Operations Platform
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
09:20aBATTELLE : Names New Leaders of Education/Philanthropy, Human Resources
BU
09:18aSAFE SYSTEMS : Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's List of Georgia's 20 Largest Fintech Companies
BU
09:18aJABIL : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
BU
09:18aNEMAURA MEDICAL : Plans Head-to-head Study with Major Glucose Monitoring System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group