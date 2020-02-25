Commercial Truck Trader : Breaks Record with 2.5 Million Visits in January

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck Trader, the #1 truck and trailer marketplace, today announced eight consecutive months of record-breaking traffic including 2.5 million site visits in January. That 18% year-over-year growth was accompanied by more than 54,000 phone and email leads in January, along with roughly 43,000 vehicle views and 900 vehicle detail page views per month for the average dealer.

Also in January, Commercial Truck Trader's Terry Williams was elected Secretary and Convention Chair of the Used Truck Association (UTA). Williams joined Commercial Truck Trader in 2016 as Strategic Relationships Manager with responsibility for developing relationships at the manufacturer level with heavy-duty OEMs. He has served the industry for over 20 years, including previous positions with Volvo Trucks North America, The Truck Blue Book and Bruckner Truck Sales.

"Our strong traffic and dealer lead numbers are a direct result of our ongoing investments in back-end technology that draws truck and trailer shoppers, keeps them engaged, and helps drive dealer inquiries. That includes a mobile app we introduced last year that delivers the market's fastest mobile search results as well as the most accurate upfit information, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence," said Amanda Ayala, Vice President, Commercial Truck Trader.

"Those achievements as well as Terry's new position as UTA board secretary reflect our deep involvement in the industry along with our commitment to meeting the needs of both dealers and OEMs," Ayala added.

About Commercial Truck Trader

Commercial Truck Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for sellers of light, medium and heavy duty trucks and trailers with over a million monthly unique visitors. The service also provides a range of innovative tools to help manufacturers and dealers generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. Commercial Truck Trader is a division of Trader Interactive and belongs to the well-known "Trader" family of linked brands. For more information, visit www.CommercialTruckTrader.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's innovative digital marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence on a cloud platform to improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees by seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive's family of brands includes lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, Equipment Trader, and Tradequip. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.

SOURCE Commercial Truck Trader