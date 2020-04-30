Log in
Commercial aviation 2019: passenger volume increased by 14.1% compared to 2018

04/30/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Press release: 12.230-070/20

Vienna,2020-04-30 - In 2019, a total of 36.2 million passengers (transit included) was counted at the six international Austrian airports (Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Linz and Salzburg), as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to 2018, this was a growth in passenger volumeby 14.1% (+4.5 million passengers). Furthermore, a total of 319 945 take-offs and landingswas registered in scheduled and non-scheduled traffic at the six airports. Thus, the number of flight movements rose by 7.8% compared to the previous year (296 852 take-offs and landings).

The increase in passenger volume at Austria's airports was primarily attributable to Vienna International Airport, which transported 31.7 million passengers in 2019, a growth by 17.1% (+4.6 million passengers) compared to the previous year. More passengers were also registered at the airports Innsbruck(+25 194 passengers or +2.3%) and Graz(+5 996 passengers or +0.6%). Salzburgairport, which was temporarily closed due to the runway renovation in spring 2019, reported a decrease of 126 477 passengers (-6.9%) compared to 2018. At the airports Linz(-28 562 passengers or -6.1%) and Klagenfurt(-18 938 passengers or -8.3%), the number of passengers declined as well in 2019.

Concerning air cargoand air mail, a total of 247 200 tonnes of cargo and 16 521 tonnes of mail was transported by air in the reference year. While air cargo remained stable (2018: 247 198 tonnes), air mail increased by 19.1% (2018: 13 874 tonnes) compared to the previous year.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:27:22 UTC
