Commerzbank swings to smaller-than-expected fourth quarter loss

02/13/2020 | 01:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's Commerzbank is seen in the late evening sun on top of its headquarters in Frankfurt

Germany's Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes restructuring.

The net loss in the fourth quarter of 54 million euros ($58.70 million) compares with a net profit of 113 million euros a year earlier and is better than a consensus forecast for a 99 million euro loss.

The bank said that higher taxes and provisions for staff cuts contributed to the loss, but Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke said he was growing more optimistic about the bank's prospects.

"We have already made tangible progress with our strategy," Zielke said.

The state-backed bank, which is undergoing an overhaul after a failed attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank, has warned of pressure on revenue due to a weaker economy and ultra-low euro zone interest rates.

It had expected that 2019 profit would be lower than 2018. For the full year, Commerzbank recorded a profit of 644 million euros, down from 862 million in 2018.

Commerzbank's overhaul plan includes staff cuts, absorbing its Comdirect online brokerage unit and closing some branches.

The bank also plans to sell its Polish arm mBank to help it pay for shedding staff and investing in technology.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Thomas Escritt)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.25% 5.898 Delayed Quote.6.91%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.29% 9.988 Delayed Quote.44.40%
MBANK S.A. 0.66% 394.6 End-of-day quote.2.49%
