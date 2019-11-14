Commission for Communications Regulation : How to update your directory listing & help prevent unwanted marketing calls

Do you regularly receive unsolicited marketing calls to your home phone that you do not wish to receive? Did you know that you can amend your directory listing and marketing preference to help prevent receiving cold calls?

For many of us, receiving a call that we did not ask for from a company trying to sell us goods and services can be annoying, and for some vulnerable people it can even be distressing. There are however ways that you can protect yourself from receiving such nuisance calls.

We set out the information you need to explain the different ways your home phone number can be listed, how you can record your number on the 'do not call register' and what you can do in the event of any problems.

You can find out more here.