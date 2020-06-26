Committee for RUONIA Supervision established at Bank of Russia

The Bank of Russia has established the Committee for RUONIA Supervision that will be responsible for the compliance of the administration of the interest rate benchmark RUONIA with the Principles for Financial Benchmarks of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. The Committee is tasked with the following: supervision over the administration of RUONIA, approval of documents and procedures related to the administration of RUONIA, as well as cooperation with the Expert Council on Indicators and Rates of the SRO National Finance Association. First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva became the head of the Committee. This collegiate body of the Bank of Russia also includes several external members - representatives of the SRO National Finance Association. The Statistics and Data Management Department is vested with the organisational support of the Committee's operation. Information about the activities of the Committee will be published on the Bank of Russia website.

More information on RUONIA rate is available on the Bank of Russia website and on the SRO NFA website .

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.