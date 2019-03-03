Commodities Outlook Remains Rocky -- Journal Report

By Simon Constable

Commodities-focused funds took a beating in the last three months of 2018 as worries over a slowing economy sent prices for energy and materials plunging.

While there has been a modest rebound early this year, analysts aren't optimistic for a return to boom times soon.

Assets under management in global funds holding commodities-related investments declined by $40 billion, or around 12%, in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter, according to a recent report from London-based bank Barclays. While $6.1 billion of the decline was due to investors pulling their money from such funds, the remainder ($33.9 billion) came from falling commodities prices or reduced profits associated with rolling near-term expiring futures contracts into futures contracts with later expiration dates, among other things, the report shows.

Energy-focused funds, including those that invest in oil and natural-gas futures, took the brunt of the fallback, with assets under management declining 34% in the fourth quarter from the third. Among individual funds, U.S. Oil ETF (USO), which invests in futures contracts for light sweet crude oil, saw its assets decline by $300 million to $1.5 billion in the quarter. The price of light sweet crude dropped 38% over the same period, according to Bloomberg data.

Funds betting on moves in base-metals prices, including copper and zinc, saw their assets under management decline 15%, while those focused on agriculture, including foodstuffs such as wheat, fell 5.4%.

Among individual funds, Invesco DB Agricultural (DBA), which tracks prices of agricultural products, saw its assets under management slip around 9% to $494 million, while Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), which tracks industrial-metals prices, suffered a 15% decrease in assets to $161 million, according to Bloomberg data.

Copper prices dropped 6% in the fourth quarter, while wheat lost 1.2%.

An exception: gold

The one area bucking the trend was precious metals, which includes gold and silver. Assets under management in those funds increased 5.8%, partly driven by a rally in the price of bullion, which gained 8% in the period, according to Bloomberg.

"Gold has a very different price dynamic than the other commodities," says George Milling-Stanley, head of gold strategy at State Street Global Advisors in New York. Gold tends to be a safe-haven investment that is uncorrelated with economic activity, he says. That's why many investors add gold and other precious metals to portfolios of other assets as it helps diversify the risks.

So where do economists think commodities prices are headed?

They have rebounded somewhat year, with oil prices up 20% through February and copper, which is viewed as an industrial bellwether, gaining around 12%.

But continued strength likely depends on the health of emerging-markets economies such as China, which in recent years have fueled growth in demand for oil and industrial materials. Economists are skeptical.

"The rebound we saw in January and February was largely the reaction to prior excessive selling," says Konstantinos Venetis, a senior economist at London-based financial firm TS Lombard.

Now, he says, the markets are free to trade based on fundamentals, and it is clear that the world economy isn't growing as fast in 2019 as it did last year.

China, traditionally a major buyer of oil and materials, is stimulating its economy, but "it is more of a defensive move, and any positive economic effects won't get felt until next year," Mr. Venetis says.

The story for gold is more positive.

Since the end of last year "there have been numerous reasons for investors moving money into gold," says Rohit Savant, director of research at New York-based commodities consulting company CPM Group.

Notably, those include the U.S.-China trade negotiations, the U.S. government shutdown, the seemingly endless U.K.-European Union Brexit talks, volatile stock markets, and reduced expectations of increases in U.S. interest rates this year, he says.

Many of those factors look set to stick around, so expect gold to keep its allure.

