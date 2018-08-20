Log in
Commodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks

08/20/2018 | 10:00am CEST

By Riva Gold

Global stocks mostly inched higher Monday after stabilizing near the end of last week, helped by a rebound in commodities companies.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in early trading, following modest gains across Asian markets and a late climb on Wall Street. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening advance for the S&P 500.

Europe's basic resources sector led the advance with a 1.6% rise, as a bounce in metals prices helped energy and mining companies rebound from last week's declines. Copper futures were up 1% at $5,994 a ton while gold rose 0.8% to $1,193.80 an ounce after six straight weeks of losses.

Worries about Turkey and its knock-on effects across Europe helped send the Stoxx Europe 600 last week to its biggest weekly decline since June.

The Turkish lira was down 1.4% against the dollar Monday, but still up 13% from a week ago. The Trump administration rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of a U.S. pastor with relief for a major Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines, a senior White House official said.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher Monday after an upbeat finish Friday on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% after five straight sessions of declines.

Japanese stocks lagged behind in very light trading, with the Nikkei down 0.3% after the yen strengthened against the dollar late last week.

The ICE Dollar Index was last up 0.2%, adding to this year's 4.5% advance. Investors are expected to watch central bank comments closely in the coming sessions for any insights into the impact of a strengthening dollar on emerging markets and the course of interest rate increases.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting are due this week just as the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium kicks off, the first time Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the monetary policy gathering.

Investors will also be watching for any comments officials make relating to the potential impact of trade tensions on the economy.

Negotiators from the U.S. and China have been working out talks to try to end their trade standoff ahead of planned meetings between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at multilateral summits in November, according to officials in both nations.

Kosaku Narioka contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.34% 2668.97 End-of-day quote.-19.46%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 25669.32 Delayed Quote.3.84%
HANG SENG 1.41% 27592.85 Real-time Quote.-9.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 7377.5442 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 7816.3299 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NIKKEI 225 -0.32% 22199 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
S&P 500 0.33% 2850.13 Real-time Quote.6.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.57% 96.1 End-of-day quote.4.62%
