Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Commodity trader ECTP plans turnaround - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

(Reuters) - Commodity trader Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners (ECTP)said a restructuring has put the firm in a position to make money after half a billion dollars of losses over three years, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

ECTP exited physical trading of energy and most metals, plus its cotton-trading business following an "awful year" in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Huw Jenkins said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2Uv6YOv)

The firm, founded in 2013, "over-expanded," creating an infrastructure that was too complex, Bloomberg reported.

The firm has cut its staff by about 30 percent to 500 and shut offices in South Africa, Kenya and Argentina, the report said.

ECTP, formerly known as BTG Pactual Commodities, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump is Promoting a Fiscally Responsible and Pro-American 2020 Budget
PU
01:10pTaylor Wilshire Receives the 2019 International Business Excellence Award
SE
01:10pELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears deadline to respond to U.S. SEC contempt bid
RE
01:07pEthiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
RE
01:06pFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : statement on the reporting of derivatives under the UK EMIR regime in a no-deal scenario
PU
01:01pCURRENCIES : Dollar Holds Steady After Of Retail-sales Data
DJ
01:00pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Secretary Mnuchin Statement on President Trump's FY2020 Budget Proposal
PU
01:00pEastern Caribbean Currency Union to Issue World's First Blockchain-Based Digital Currency - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
NE
12:59pWells Fargo CEO to tout risk management, remediation to U.S. Congress
RE
12:50pSTATE OF ILLINOIS : IDNR Awards Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grants to Schools
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data center push

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.