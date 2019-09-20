Common Splendor International Health Industry Grou : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS; AND (3) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Reasons for the Change of Company Name

The Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') are mainly engaged in health industry business, including medical anti-aging and health preservation base, medical and healthcare industry investment management, natural health food business, as well as investing and financing activities. On 13 September 2019, the Company, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, completed the acquisition of 88.5184% equity interest in Shenzhen Aidigong Maternity Health Management Co., Ltd. (''Aidigong''), a company established in the PRC engaging in the provision of one-stop postpartum and newborn healthcare services to postpartum mothers and newborn babies. Upon completion of the acquisition, together with the 11.4816% equity interest of Aidigong already held by the Company through 東莞同佳投資管理合夥企業(有限合夥) (Dongguan Common Splendor Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)*) (a non-wholly owned subsidiary owned as to 56% by the Company), Aidigong becomes an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Board therefore considers that the Change of Company Name can provide the Company with a more appropriate corporate image and identity in respect of its business scope and will better reflect the Group's enlarging and strengthening business operation which will benefit the Company's future business development and is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Effect on the Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name, upon becoming effective, will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position.

All existing share certificates then in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to such shares and the existing share certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Once the Change of Company Name becomes effective, new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

In addition, subject to the confirmation by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), the English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name for trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will also be changed to ''AIDIGONG'' and ''愛帝宮'' respectively after the Proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective. Subject to the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company will also adopt a new logo.