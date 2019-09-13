Common Splendor International Health Industry Grou : COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF 88.5184% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHENZHEN AIDIGONG MATERNITY HEALTH MANAGEMENT CO., LTD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL

HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 286)

COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF

88.5184% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHENZHEN AIDIGONG

MATERNITY HEALTH MANAGEMENT CO., LTD

Reference is made to the announcements of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 25 January 2019, 27 February 2019, 29 April 2019, 28 June 2019 and 23 July 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 26 July 2019 (the ''Circular''), in relation to, among others, the proposed acquisition of 88.5184% equity interest in Shenzhen Aidigong Maternity Health Management Co., Ltd. Unless otherwise indicated in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the transfer of the Aidigong Interest has been completed in accordance with the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement on 13 September 2019.

Upon completion of the transfer of the Aidigong Interest, (i) the Target Company is owned by the Company through the Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) as to 88.5184% and through Common Splendor Investment (a non-wholly owned subsidiary owned as to 56% by the Company) as to 11.4816%; and (ii) the Target Company has become an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated to the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Common Splendor International

Health Industry Group Limited

Cheung Wai Kuen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019