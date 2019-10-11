Commonwealth Financial Network :® Congratulates Honorees in Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers List

Commonwealth Financial Network® congratulates seven affiliated advisors on being named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers list for 2019. The fifth annual list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, was published this week in a special section of the newspaper’s U.S. edition, as well as on ft.com.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times. The list is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and Financial Times research. It reflects each advisor’s status in seven primary areas: defined contribution (DC) plan assets under management, DC plan business growth rate, specialization in DC business, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record, and DC plan participation rate.*

The seven Commonwealth-affiliated advisors (representing seven offices) named to this list are:

Alexander Assaley III, AIF ® , AFS 401(k) Retirement Services, Bethesda, Maryland

Timothy DiSette, ChFC ® , AIF ® , Infinitas, Overland Park, Kansas

Chad Gutner, CFP ® , AIF ® , Samuel Financial, Dedham, Massachusetts

Brett Hoffman, CPA, AIF ® , The Insurance Exchange, Rockville, Maryland

Jason Navarro, ChFC ® , CRPS ® , AIF ® , RFC ® , New England Wealth Management, Danvers, Massachusetts

Michael Paris, AIF ® , Paris International, Great Neck, New York

, Paris International, Great Neck, New York Peter Tsukazaki, AIFA®, QPFC®, TGPC, Tao Investments Hawai’i, Honolulu, Hawaii

Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth, said, “Congratulations to each of our advisors honored on this year’s Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers list. These advisors have been recognized for their expertise, steadfast commitment to their clients’ and plan participants’ goals, and contribution to the retirement plan industry as a whole. Commonwealth is pleased to provide the business solutions these established advisors need to run their practices their way.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network

Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation's largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Six Times in a Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,950 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

*770 qualified applicants were nominated, of which 401 were recognized (52 percent of candidates). This honor is not indicative of the advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the Financial Times 401. For the full methodology, visit ft.com.

