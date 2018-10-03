Log in
Commonwealth Financial Network :® Ranked a Best Place to Work in San Diego

10/03/2018

For the 10th consecutive year, Commonwealth Financial Network® has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal. Of the 100 top workplaces for 2018, Commonwealth was honored as the sixth Best Place to Work among large companies, defined as those with 250–1,999 U.S. employees. The list was published this week in a special supplement of the newspaper, as well as on sdbj.com.

“We are honored to maintain our place in the top 10 of this important ranking and are pleased to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for the 10th straight year,” said John Rooney, managing principal of Commonwealth’s West Coast office. “Each year, our pride in our team grows deeper. Our people make us unique—we owe this recognition to them, and we are dedicated to continually building on our accomplishments, infusing our offerings with innovation, and nurturing our inclusive community of like-minded individuals who strive to work hard and make an impact.”

Rooney continued, “Commonwealth has carried its commitment to quality and community forward amid growth, a changing industry landscape, and continuous support of 1,800 financial advisors nationwide who rely on us for industry-leading technology, tools, and resources to help guide their clients through financial milestones. I’m proud of the Commonwealth community, and I look forward to another ‘best’ year.”

The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the San Diego area, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2018 Best Places to Work in San Diego list is composed of 100 companies from across the county that ranked highest in a two-part survey process. The first part is an evaluation of nominated companies on their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part is an employee survey to provide measurable feedback on the employee experience.

To date, Commonwealth has been recognized 40 times as a Best Place to Work by top regional publications, including the Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal, San Diego Business Journal, and Computerworld.

About Commonwealth Financial Network
Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “Highest in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Five Times in a Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,800 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

