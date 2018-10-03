Commonwealth Financial Network :® Ranked a Best Place to Work in San Diego

For the 10th consecutive year, Commonwealth Financial Network®
has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego by the San
Diego Business Journal. Of the 100 top workplaces for 2018,
Commonwealth was honored as the sixth Best Place to Work among large
companies, defined as those with 250–1,999 U.S. employees. The list was
published this week in a special supplement of the newspaper, as well as
on sdbj.com.
“We are honored to maintain our place in the top 10 of this important
ranking and are pleased to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for the
10th straight year,” said John Rooney, managing principal of
Commonwealth’s West Coast office. “Each year, our pride in our team
grows deeper. Our people make us unique—we owe this recognition to them,
and we are dedicated to continually building on our accomplishments,
infusing our offerings with innovation, and nurturing our inclusive
community of like-minded individuals who strive to work hard and make an
impact.”
Rooney continued, “Commonwealth has carried its commitment to quality
and community forward amid growth, a changing industry landscape, and
continuous support of 1,800 financial advisors nationwide who rely on us
for industry-leading technology, tools, and resources to help guide
their clients through financial milestones. I’m proud of the
Commonwealth community, and I look forward to another ‘best’ year.”
The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize,
and honor the best places of employment in the San Diego area,
benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2018
Best Places to Work in San Diego list is composed of 100
companies from across the county that ranked highest in a two-part
survey process. The first part is an evaluation of nominated companies
on their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and
demographics. The second part is an employee survey to provide
measurable feedback on the employee experience.
To date, Commonwealth has been recognized 40 times as a Best Place to
Work by top regional publications, including the Boston Globe, Boston
Business Journal, San Diego Business Journal, and Computerworld.
About Commonwealth Financial Network
Founded in 1979,
Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s
largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent
broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San
Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “Highest in Independent
Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Five Times in a
Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,800 independent financial
advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.
Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor
segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018 Financial
Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial
advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.
