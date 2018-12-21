Log in
Commonwealth LNG : Files Draft Resource Report 13 with FERC

12/21/2018 | 07:53pm CET

Commonwealth LNG submitted draft Resource Report 13 to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its proposed natural gas liquefaction and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

“With the submission of draft Resource Report 13 to the FERC, Commonwealth LNG continues to actively progress the development of its export facility,” said Paul Varello, President and CEO of Commonwealth Projects. “Commonwealth LNG is focused on managing risk and lowering capital cost resulting in a platform that enables the competitive delivery of LNG to any market, under shorter and more flexible contract terms.”

The FERC’s final acceptance of the application is expected in early April of 2019 and will represent another important milestone in the company’s plan to begin construction of its LNG facility.

The project, which is located on the west bank of the Calcasieu Ship Channel at the entrance to the Gulf of Mexico, has a total liquefaction capacity of 8.4 million tonnes per annum and is anticipated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024.


© Business Wire 2018
