Commonwealth LNG : Files Draft Resource Report 13 with FERC

Commonwealth
LNG submitted draft Resource Report 13 to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its proposed natural gas liquefaction
and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
“With the submission of draft Resource Report 13 to the FERC,
Commonwealth LNG continues to actively progress the development of its
export facility,” said Paul Varello, President and CEO of Commonwealth
Projects. “Commonwealth LNG is focused on managing risk and lowering
capital cost resulting in a platform that enables the competitive
delivery of LNG to any market, under shorter and more flexible contract
terms.”
The FERC’s final acceptance of the application is expected in early
April of 2019 and will represent another important milestone in the
company’s plan to begin construction of its LNG facility.
The project, which is located on the west bank of the Calcasieu Ship
Channel at the entrance to the Gulf of Mexico, has a total liquefaction
capacity of 8.4 million tonnes per annum and is anticipated to commence
operations in the first quarter of 2024.
