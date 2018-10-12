Commonwealth LNG : Selects TechnipFMC, CH-IV, Lloyds

Commonwealth
LNG signed an engineering service contract with TechnipFMC, a
world-wide leader in LNG engineering, for engineering services and
development of Resource Report 13 for the proposed 8.4 MTPA LNG export
terminal located on the western shore at the mouth of the Calcasieu Ship
Channel in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Commonwealth LNG signed a master services agreement with Lloyd
Engineering for marine facility and turning basin design, and
support of the Water Suitability Assessment (WSA), with the U.S. Coast
Guard. Collectively with the Maritime Pilots Institute in Covington,
Louisiana, the group completed simulations and then subsequently
prepared a draft WSA.
Commonwealth LNG CEO Paul Varello said, “The strength of our team lies
not only in the diverse LNG experience of our executive management, but
also with the industry-leading partners we have chosen for this
development. Commonwealth LNG will achieve its goal of being the
low-cost provider for the next wave of U.S. LNG liquefaction projects.”
TechnipFMC and Lloyd Engineering are working
collaboratively with CH-IV, who will manage the development of
the formal Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) application for
the 6-train, 1-berth Commonwealth LNG facility. The Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission issued a Notice of Intent to prepare an
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in February of this year.
Commonwealth LNG anticipates filing the formal application with FERC in
March 2019.
