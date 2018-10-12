Log in
Commonwealth LNG : Selects TechnipFMC, CH-IV, Lloyds

0
10/12/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

Commonwealth LNG signed an engineering service contract with TechnipFMC, a world-wide leader in LNG engineering, for engineering services and development of Resource Report 13 for the proposed 8.4 MTPA LNG export terminal located on the western shore at the mouth of the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Commonwealth LNG signed a master services agreement with Lloyd Engineering for marine facility and turning basin design, and support of the Water Suitability Assessment (WSA), with the U.S. Coast Guard. Collectively with the Maritime Pilots Institute in Covington, Louisiana, the group completed simulations and then subsequently prepared a draft WSA.

Commonwealth LNG CEO Paul Varello said, “The strength of our team lies not only in the diverse LNG experience of our executive management, but also with the industry-leading partners we have chosen for this development. Commonwealth LNG will achieve its goal of being the low-cost provider for the next wave of U.S. LNG liquefaction projects.”

TechnipFMC and Lloyd Engineering are working collaboratively with CH-IV, who will manage the development of the formal Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) application for the 6-train, 1-berth Commonwealth LNG facility. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a Notice of Intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in February of this year. Commonwealth LNG anticipates filing the formal application with FERC in March 2019.


© Business Wire 2018
