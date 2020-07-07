Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commonwealth Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Independent Advisor Satisfaction for Seventh Consecutive Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth Financial Network “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.”

In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study℠, Commonwealth received an overall satisfaction score of 942 on a 1,000-point scale, compared with an independent segment average of 784, and outpaced the next-highest-ranked firm by 76 points.

Commonwealth achieved the highest score in all reported key drivers of advisor satisfaction— leadership and culture, compensation, operational support, professional development, technology, and products and marketing.

“It’s an honor to be the highest-ranked firm in the independent channel for seven straight times,” said Commonwealth CEO Wayne Bloom. “This award demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our advisors, and we are incredibly grateful for both their partnership and their feedback—the driver of our efforts to continuously improve and best support their practices.”

Bloom continued, “Amid industry change, we’re proud to consistently provide the service and support our community of independent advisors need to run their business their way—now and in the future.”

The J.D. Power study found that improvements in technology is a key differentiator for advisors. Additionally, while predictive analytics tools still have relatively low adoption levels for advisors, when used, they have a powerful correlation to and positive effect on advisor satisfaction.

About Commonwealth Financial Network
Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. The firm supports more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Join Our Community:
https://twitter.com/CommonwealthFN
https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthFinancialNetwork
https://www.linkedin.com/company/commonwealth-financial-network
https://blog.commonwealth.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Cannabis & CBD Biopharma Industry Companies Present July 9th
PR
03:01pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Global Formic Acid Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Formic Acid as a Preservative to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pDr. Leslie Fish, of Chandler, Arizona, Becomes the World's Most Experienced Dental Robotics Surgeon
GL
03:01pARM : Intends to Strengthen Focus on Core Semiconductor IP Business Growth
BU
02:56pEvolus Down 31% on Non-Binding Initial ITC Decision in Allergan Dispute
DJ
02:54pKL INVESTOR LAWSUIT ANNOUNCEMENT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
BU
02:53pRENREN : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
02:50pAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
02:50pTRATON SE : Three Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of TRATON SE
EQ
02:50pAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group