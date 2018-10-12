Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Commonwealth Secretariat : Roadmap to boost Seychelles’ blue ocean economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:13am CEST

The Government of Seychelles in collaboration with the Commonwealth has launched the 'Blue Economy Strategic Framework and Roadmap' to build its ocean-based economy.

Yesterday, the President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, praised the Commonwealth for its contributions to the country.

He said in a statement: 'I believe that the Commonwealth Secretariat is a believer of the Small Island Developing States and if today within the international forum, there is recognition of one's small states, it is because the Commonwealth Secretariat has played an important role. You have been in the position to understand the vulnerability of the Small Island Developing States. Today, more people understand the concept and vision of the Blue Economy and what is important is how we are going to make it work.'

The Commonwealth's Head of Oceans and Natural Resources, Nick Hardman-Mountford, described the initiative as a major boost for the country's growing ocean economy.

He was speaking at the end of a two-day roundtable in Victoria, Seychelles. Attended by ministers from a range of government departments, development bodies, businesses, financial institutions and employment and training organisations, the meeting was focused on the next stages of the roadmap.

'This launch was a milestone in the ongoing partnership between the Commonwealth and the Government of Seychelles to protect the country's vast 1.4 million square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone,' said Mr Hardman Mountfort. 'The strategy also proposes ways to accelerate economic growth through sustainable ocean-based activities. In addition, we are helping Seychelles create opportunities for innovation within the traditional sectors of tourism and fishing. For example, there are companies here using by-products such as fish heads to extract high value fish oils. Others are collecting seaweed to make fertiliser,' Dr Hardman-Mountford added.

It was the first time Seychelles and the Commonwealth had brought together such a wide range of sectors - public and private - to develop a shared understanding of the blue economy. Departments for the blue economy, environment, energy, tourism, trade and economic planning, investment and entrepreneurship, fisheries, transport and ports as well as foreign affairs were present.

The participants were able to examine current challenges such as capacity constraints, ineligibility for certain development grants, lack of access to the latest fishing technologies and youth employment issues. They also discussed opportunities and assets such as the Seychelles' healthy banking sector, domestic and foreign investment plus employment services and programmes.

Commonwealth trade expert Sujeevan Perera presented the Commonwealth Small State Trade Financing Facility, which began operation this week in Malta to increase trade finance flows to small states. Seychelles is one of the stakeholders in the Facility.

The Commonwealth's quantitative analyst, Howard Haughton, offered the country options to navigate barriers such as access to collateral, boosting the participation of micro, small and medium sized businesses in the Blue Economy. The options include Risk-Based Lending, where creditors are financially assessed, Receivable Financing, which involves using contracts and projected income as collateral, and lending that is based on the market value of unsold inventory. Mr Haughton also discussed private venture capital and equity financing.

A Commonwealth Legal Adviser, Rosemarie Cadogan, is managing the roadmap initiative. She said: 'Seychelles is clearly committed to protecting and utilising its ocean space in a sustainable manner. Seychelles' Blue Economy Department Principal Secretary Rose-Marie Bargain, supported by Commonwealth's former in-country ocean governance expert, Dominique Benzaken, advanced development of the Roadmap; and this week's launch highlights that implementation is already underway.'

New institutional and financing arrangements, planned investments such as a floating renewable energy plant, greater engagement with communities, and improved education and training opportunities for youth, demonstrate Seychelles' commitment to ocean-based sustainability and inclusiveness.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Secretariat published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10aIreland's central bank hikes growth forecast
RE
01:03aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Defence supports PNG security effort for APEC 2018
PU
12:58aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Advancing Australia’s regional trade interests
PU
12:38aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : removes fire restrictions on public land in Weston County
PU
12:34aMEXICO TO PROTECT STEEL EXPORTERS FROM CANADIAN MEASURES : statement
RE
12:33aRICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
12:28aISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Students and researchers at Acadia University to share in historic Budget 2018 funding for science
PU
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources
RE
12:13aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Roadmap to boost Seychelles’ blue ocean economy
PU
12:08aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Consider Secretary-General’s Progress Report on Guinea-Bissau
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
3MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will pr..
5VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP : VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. : Announces Purchase of L2 Cobalt Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.