CommsChoice : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Import and supply approved until: 31 March 2020
Section 19A approved medicine:
Famciclovir 250mg tablets, bottle of 30
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
FAVIC 250 famciclovir 250 mg tablets blister pack - ARTG 159611
FAMCICLOVIR GENERICHEALTH famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 177012
EZOVIR famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 157788
FAMCICLOVIR SANDOZ famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 162313
FAMVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 51389
APO-FAMCICLOVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 160556
Section 19A approval holder: Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892
Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261
Import and supply approved until: 31 July 2020
Section 19A approved medicine:
Tamoxifen citrate 20mg tablets (Wockhardt)
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
GENRX TAMOXIFEN tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet bottle - ARTG 153122
TAMOSIN tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet - ARTG 43527
TAMOXIFEN SANDOZ tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 80076
GENOX 20 tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 40065
NOLVADEX-D Tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 11232
Section 19A approval holder: Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 517
Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060
