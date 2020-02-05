Log in
CommsChoice : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

02/05/2020 | 11:27pm EST

Import and supply approved until: 31 March 2020

Section 19A approved medicine:

Famciclovir 250mg tablets, bottle of 30

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • FAVIC 250 famciclovir 250 mg tablets blister pack - ARTG 159611
  • FAMCICLOVIR GENERICHEALTH famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 177012
  • EZOVIR famciclovir 250 mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 157788
  • FAMCICLOVIR SANDOZ famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 162313
  • FAMVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 51389
  • APO-FAMCICLOVIR famciclovir 250mg tablet blister pack - ARTG 160556

Section 19A approval holder: Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892

Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261

Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product

Import and supply approved until: 31 July 2020

Section 19A approved medicine:

Tamoxifen citrate 20mg tablets (Wockhardt)

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • GENRX TAMOXIFEN tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet bottle - ARTG 153122
  • TAMOSIN tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet - ARTG 43527
  • TAMOXIFEN SANDOZ tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 80076
  • GENOX 20 tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 40065
  • NOLVADEX-D Tamoxifen 20mg (as citrate) tablet blister pack - ARTG 11232

Section 19A approval holder: Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 517

Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060

Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:26:03 UTC
