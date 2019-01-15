Communication Technology Innovator Assentis Welcomes Richard Allin as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentis Technologies, a premier provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions across the globe, announced today that it has hired enterprise sales veteran, Richard Allin. Allin has accepted the position of Chief Revenue Officer of the Americas and will be based in the company's New York City office. In his new role, Allin will develop the overall go-to-market plan and growth strategy for the Americas.

The CCM market in America is currently $400MM and, according TMR Analytics it is estimated to grow to over $1B by 2025. Allin assumes the CRO role as Assentis looks to continue its rapid and global expansion by providing industry leading CCM solutions to financial institutions.

"We are delighted that Richard Allin has decided to join the Assentis family. Richard will help our company design & shape an effective expansion strategy in the Americas. His creative, client-focused approach to sales, unbounded energy and unique experience in expanding into new markets makes him an ideal fit for Assentis and our future," said Martin Kraehenbuehl, Chief Executive Officer, Assentis.

Allin comes to Assentis with over 25 years' experience owning end-to-end sales funnels within the FinTech arena, representing some of the top enterprise software companies; In these roles, Allin helped build and lead sales and account management teams towards exceptional growth. Allin comes to Assentis from a 10 year stint with FIS, a company specializing in FinTech SAAS solutions, where he most recently served as VP of Sales for the Capital Markets segment. He is a results driven leader focused on long term repeatable success and driving company growth and developing new markets. In addition, Allin has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry leaders.

"I am joining Assentis at a very exciting time in the company's history. As a leader in the CCM space within the highly regulated Swiss financial industry, Assentis is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this rapidly growing segment in the Americas, and I am beyond thrilled to join such a renowned organization, which has incredible customers, market leading products, prominent partners, and amazingly talented employees." – Richard Allin

Allin holds a BS in Economics/Finance from West Chester University, a MS in Multinational Business from Boston University and a CSS in Management from Harvard University and currently sits on the Advisory Board of Rutgers Customer Experience (CX) Program.

Assentis is a leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) technology innovator focused on enabling financial institutions to exchange relevant, timely and consistent information along all channels with their clients in order to empower businesses & increase process efficiencies through automation. Assentis solutions are in use by more than 100 organizations, including many of the top 10 banks, across the US, Europe & Asia. Assentis (www.assentis.com) is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in America, Europe and Asia and was founded in 2002.

