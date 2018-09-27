Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communication services stocks elevate Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:35pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Thursday, helped by gains in Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's confidence in the strength of the economy after it raised rates for the third time this year.

Eight out of 11 sectors rose, with the S&P 500 communication services index, recently renamed and reconstituted with Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet and other internet and media stocks, jumping 0.80 percent.

Alphabet rose 1.20 percent and Facebook climbed 1.13 percent, both helping lift the S&P 500.

Apple rose 2.05 percent after JPMorgan started coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating, citing the iPhone maker's quicker-than-expected move to a services business.

While raising interest rates on Wednesday, the Fed left its monetary policy outlook for the coming years largely unchanged. Stocks closed lower after the rate hike, but on Thursday some investors refocused on the central bank's confidence in the economy's growth.

"The Fed's statement is essentially a green light for the economy. It's a confirmation that the U.S. economy is the best game in town for global investors," said Jeffrey Kravetz, regional investment director at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

Adding to feel-good sentiment was data showing economic growth accelerated in the second quarter at its fastest pace in nearly four years as previously estimated.

Amazon.com gained 1.93 percent after upbeat comments from brokerage Stifel about the company's retail, cloud, and advertising businesses. The online retailer opened a brick-and-mortar store in New York City on Thursday.

Starting on Monday, the telecommunications sector was renamed "communication services" and reconstituted with major internet and media companies alongside AT&T and other telecoms. So far this week, the S&P 500 communication services index has gained 1.5 percent, more than any other sector index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 percent to end at 26,439.93 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent to 2,914.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 percent to 8,041.97.

The S&P 500 materials index dipped 0.97 percent, while the utilities index added 0.96 percent, more than any other.

Accenture fell 1.69 percent after the consulting and outsourcing services company's full-year profit fell short of analysts' estimates.

Cruise operator Carnival Corp tumbled 4.84 percent after its fourth-quarter forecast missed estimates.

Conagra Brands slumped 8.54 percent after the packaged food company posted quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates.

That weighed on rivals, with Kellogg, JM Smucker and Campbell Soup shedding more than 2 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 63 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.2 billion shares, compared to a 6.8 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bill Berkrot)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26439.93 Delayed Quote.6.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7629.5724 Delayed Quote.18.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 8041.9681 Delayed Quote.15.70%
S&P 500 0.28% 2914 Real-time Quote.9.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49pOil rises as investors fret over Iranian supply gaps
RE
04:48pU.S. ECONOMY NOT FACING HIGH CHANCE OF RECESSION IN NEXT TWO YEARS : Fed's Powell
RE
04:48pFED CHAIRMAN : Economy Is Strong, Unemployment and Inflation Are Low
DJ
04:44pOil rises as investors fret over Iranian supply gaps
RE
04:42pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : .S.-Chile Sign Energy Cooperation Framework
PU
04:42pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Critical Instrument’s Entry into Force Beyond Overdue, Secretary-General Tells Friends of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
PU
04:40pTop German automakers halt sales of some plug-in hybrid cars
RE
04:37pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Stabilize After Post-Fed Pullback
DJ
04:35pCommunication services stocks elevate Wall Street
RE
04:35pFed's Powell reiterates gradual approach to rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : slashes Sublocade guidance on payer friction
2MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
3THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP AG: thyssenkrupp plans to split group into two independent, listed companies
4Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.