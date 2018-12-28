Communications Services Cos Give Back Some of Midweek Gains -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the sustainability of the recent rebound in Internet and media stocks. In a post on the service, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social network had made fundamental changes to its DNA to remove harmful content, and to address concerns about the company's impact on society and elections. The New York Yankees are in talks with Amazon.com and broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group about partnering to bid for the team's regional sports network YES, which is among the 21st Century Fox assets that Walt Disney is required to sell in order to gain approval for the merger.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com