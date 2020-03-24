Communications Services Cos Surge Despite Advertising Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies surged despite fears about advertising sales.

Japan postponed the Tokyo Olympics until 2021, in a move that could hurt results for cable network Discovery and NBC owner Comcast.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, cable-and-entertainment conglomerate Comcast said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced it to close all of its theme parks, delay theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally and disrupted the creation and availability of its film and television programming in the U.S. and globally, including through the postponement of sports events.

