Communications-services companies fell as traders digested a mixed earnings season. Gannett suitor Digital First Media has hired a financial adviser as it seeks to press its $1.4 billion bid for the USA Today publisher. Vice Media is cutting 10% of its workforce, adding to mounting concerns about the future of new media companies like BuzzFeed and Vice who were thought to be well poised to thrive in the online-publishing business.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com