Communications Services Down After Mixed Facebook Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after mixed earnings from Facebook.

Shares of the social network rose to near record highs in after-hours trading Wednesday after it reported growth in advertising revenue and other key quarterly metrics. But shares fell Thursday, reflecting a warning from Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Wehner of a deceleration in quarter-to-quarter revenue growth. Facebook's quarterly performance "speaks to its continued ability to drive engagement and monetization," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients, noting accelerating growth in advertising revenue from Instagram and its eponymous network.

Shares of cable giant Comcast ticked down after it said costs related to its recent acquisition of European satellite television company Sky PLC and "cord-cutting" by U.S. customers weighed on quarterly profit.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com