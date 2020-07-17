Communications Services Down After Netflix Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down after an earnings disappointment from Netflix.

Netflix shares fell after the streaming service warned that the hazy outlook for the pandemic made its own growth outlook uncertain.

The company, which shook the long-established Hollywood studio system with its content-creation efforts in the last decade, promoted Ted Sarandos, architect of its programming strategy to the role of co-chief executive.

Telecom-services giant Ericsson backed its full-year guidance after saying it experienced limited impact from Covid-19 in the second quarter, spurring a rally in its shares.

