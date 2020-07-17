Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down After Netflix Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Communications services companies ticked down after an earnings disappointment from Netflix.

Netflix shares fell after the streaming service warned that the hazy outlook for the pandemic made its own growth outlook uncertain.

The company, which shook the long-established Hollywood studio system with its content-creation efforts in the last decade, promoted Ted Sarandos, architect of its programming strategy to the role of co-chief executive.

Telecom-services giant Ericsson backed its full-year guidance after saying it experienced limited impact from Covid-19 in the second quarter, spurring a rally in its shares.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 11.43% 97.66 Delayed Quote.7.45%
NETFLIX, INC. -6.52% 492.99 Delayed Quote.62.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pEU summit talks blocked by recovery fund row, EU officials say
RE
05:35pOwner of Zizzi and Ask Italian restaurant chains to close 75 branches
RE
05:28pVenezuela's slight economic recovery fades due to oil price fall and pandemic, Congress says
RE
05:16pU.S. court rules that California work with Quebec on CO2 market is constitutional
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pUtilities Up As Weak Treasury Yields Stir Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:10pCommunications Services Down After Netflix Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pU.S. refineries see fewer breakdowns in pandemic-cut production -data
RE
05:09pTech Up As Sector Maintains Upward Momentum -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VERONA PHARMA PLC : Verona Pharma Raises $200 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement and Subscription
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
3WIRECARD AG : Stripe wins business following Wirecard's collapse
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk
5DRAGANFLY INC. : CONNECTICUT TOWN'S DRONE PROGRAM GROUNDED: What Businesses Can Learn From Latest Battle Balan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group