Communications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell ahead of earnings season. 21st Century Fox said in a securities filing Friday that it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Walt Disney is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets. T-Mobile US and AT&T said they would stop feeding individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen after a report suggested the sensitive information is easy to pull without users' consent. China's Dalian Wanda Group confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering of its sports unit, which could happen in the first half of this year, Reuters reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com