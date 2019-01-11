Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Communications-services companies fell ahead of earnings season. 21st Century Fox said in a securities filing Friday that it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Walt Disney is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets. T-Mobile US and AT&T said they would stop feeding individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen after a report suggested the sensitive information is easy to pull without users' consent. China's Dalian Wanda Group confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering of its sports unit, which could happen in the first half of this year, Reuters reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21pHuawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows
RE
11:01pIn 2013, Powell Worried Fed's Bond Buys Were Distorting Markets, Transcripts Show -- Update
DJ
10:59pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward Approved for Cattle Death Informant
PU
10:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of Sea Will Hold Resumed Twenty-Eighth Meeting at Headquarters, 15 January
PU
10:43pU.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
RE
10:37pHuawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows
RE
10:35pHuawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows
RE
10:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebounds
RE
10:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebounds
RE
10:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebounds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Capital Markets Update & Filing of CEO Employment A..
3Seychelle Reports Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2018
4Nissan China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
5PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED : Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Waterber..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.