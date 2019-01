Communications-services companies fell as traders hedged their bets ahead of earnings in the sector. Shares of USA Today publisher Gannett rallied after reports that MNG Enterprise, a hedge fund-backed media group known for buying up struggling local papers, had offered to buy it for $12 a share, a substantial premium to Friday's closing price. NBCUniversal unveiled a streaming service set to debut in early 2020 and several executive changes.

