Communications Services Down Amid Advertising Revenue Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid concerns about advertising revenue for conventional media companies.

Local television stations are experiencing a rare surge in viewership as more Americans tune in for coronavirus updates, but the shock to the economy has weighed on advertising spending, according to an executive at television-station owner Meredith Corp., and others.

Shares of ViacomCBS, the recently merged operations of the cable company and broadcaster, fell sharply, and have lost three-quarters of their value since July.

