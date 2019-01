Communications-services companies fell sharply amid fears about the earnings outlook for the sector. Employees of Chinese smart-phone maker Xiaomi exercised pre-IPO options Friday, netting 6.57 million class B shares, as reported earlier. Liberty Latin America said it ended merger talks with Millicom International Cellular, the owner of several cell-phone carrier brands in Latin America and elsewhere.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com