Communications Services Down Amid Fears Of Event, Advertising Industry Slowdowns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies plunged as investors bet the coronavirus outbreak will cause lasting damage to media-and-advertising companies.

The National Basketball Association's suspended its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus at a game in Utah, a development that will have knock-on effect for television partners, the advertising industry and sportswear sellers.

The National Hockey League and Major League Soccer followed suit, another indication that the global pandemic is causing a sudden change in consumer behavior that will have a devastating effect on the events industry. The sports leagues' suspension followed the postponement of the Coachella Music Festival, the world's largest by revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com