Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down Amid Fears Of Event, Advertising Industry Slowdowns -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Communications services companies plunged as investors bet the coronavirus outbreak will cause lasting damage to media-and-advertising companies.

The National Basketball Association's suspended its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus at a game in Utah, a development that will have knock-on effect for television partners, the advertising industry and sportswear sellers.

The National Hockey League and Major League Soccer followed suit, another indication that the global pandemic is causing a sudden change in consumer behavior that will have a devastating effect on the events industry. The sports leagues' suspension followed the postponement of the Coachella Music Festival, the world's largest by revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04pEXCLUSIVE : France to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources
RE
05:58pFrance to close schools to curb coronavirus spread - Macron
RE
05:49pBank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations
DJ
05:47pBanks remind customers they can bank online amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Fears About Heavily Indebted Cos -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:37pTech Down On Fears Of Global Supply Chain Disruption -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:35pMerkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis
RE
05:34pCommunications Services Down Amid Fears Of Event, Advertising Industry Slowdowns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pMarkets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows
RE
05:27pFinancials Slide As Dow Has Worst Day Since '87 Crash -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group