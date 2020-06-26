Communications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in the U.S. forced states and companies into painful reversals.

Shares of Walt Disney fell to end a week when the entertainment conglomerate postponed the reopening of Disneyland in California indefinitely. The company's movie studio is weighing a reschedule of the live-action version of its animated movie "Mulan" because of the rapid spread.

A panel of civilian experts dealt a blow to South Korean prosecutors investigating Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Lee Jae-yong Friday by recommending they suspend an investigation into allegations of financial fraud tied to a 2015 merger.

