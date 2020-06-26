Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in the U.S. forced states and companies into painful reversals.

Shares of Walt Disney fell to end a week when the entertainment conglomerate postponed the reopening of Disneyland in California indefinitely. The company's movie studio is weighing a reschedule of the live-action version of its animated movie "Mulan" because of the rapid spread.

A panel of civilian experts dealt a blow to South Korean prosecutors investigating Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Lee Jae-yong Friday by recommending they suspend an investigation into allegations of financial fraud tied to a 2015 merger.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.70% 53300 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.03% 109.1 Delayed Quote.-23.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk
DJ
05:17pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98
RE
05:14pTech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Down After Fed Stress Tests -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pConsumer Cos Down On Weak Consumer Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:06pHealth Care Down As Covid Spread Weighs On High-Risk Biotech Stocks -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
4VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group