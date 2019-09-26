Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid risk aversion.

Hollywood talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings scaled back its planned initial public offering, dealing a blow to the market for IPOs, as reported earlier.

The chief executive of telecom-equipment maker Ericsson said he regretted the company had not responded earlier to an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in the creation of a reserve of roughly $1.23 billion in its third-quarter financials to cover fines and costs associated with foreign bribery violations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -2.23% 77.98 Delayed Quote.3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : and KOLAU Marketing Sign Cooperation Agreement to Promote Digitalization of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:14pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
10:12pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
10:09pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:09pU.S. Tax Compliance Holds Flat at 86% -- Update
DJ
10:08pCommunications Services Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:08pTech Flat as Risk Appetite Wavers -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:07pCanada's Alberta government eases oil curtailment limits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3CNT GROUP LIMITED : CNT : Notification Letter to Shareholders (with Request Form) - Notice of Publication of I..
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group