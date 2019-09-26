Communications Services Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid risk aversion.

Hollywood talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings scaled back its planned initial public offering, dealing a blow to the market for IPOs, as reported earlier.

The chief executive of telecom-equipment maker Ericsson said he regretted the company had not responded earlier to an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in the creation of a reserve of roughly $1.23 billion in its third-quarter financials to cover fines and costs associated with foreign bribery violations.

