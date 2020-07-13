Log in
Communications Services Down Amid Valuation Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

07/13/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid valuation concerns. Netflix gave back some of its recent gains ahead of a hotly anticipated earnings report due Thursday.

Alphabet's Google is planning to invest $10 billion in India, seen as one of the last frontiers for connectivity as roughly one half of its 1.3 billion inhabitants are yet to use the Internet. The Google for India Digitization Fund will seek investment in emerging businesses and burnish Google's reputation in India.

Satellite-radio concern Sirius XM Holdings agreed to buy E.W. Scripps' Stitcher podcasting unit for $265 million in cash. The acquisition follows similar moves by media and technology companies, including Spotify Technology and iHeartMedia.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.74% 1512.23 Delayed Quote.14.90%
IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2.56% 6.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.23% 525.5 Delayed Quote.69.59%
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. -1.93% 5.59 Delayed Quote.-20.28%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -6.13% 261.19 Delayed Quote.86.05%
