Communications Services Down As AMC Delays Cinema Reopenings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid signs that the Hollywood movie industry will remain under pressure.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings is pushing back the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid- to late August from a planned late July after a number of summer blockbusters delayed their release dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AT&T shares ticked down after the telecom and media production company's second-quarter profit fell. Shares of Twitter rose after the social-media concern reported strong user growth in the latest quarter.

