Communications Services Down As Disney Closes Parks Until Further Notice -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid concerns that even the massive economic-stimulus bill would do little to blunt the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector.

In one sign of how long-lasting the impact of the pandemic may be, Walt Disney said its iconic and highly profitable Disneyland and Disneyworld theme parks would be closed until further notice, an unprecedented move that weighed on shares of the entertainment conglomerate.

Montreal telecom concern Quebecor said it will lay off 10% of its workforce after Quebec's government ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

