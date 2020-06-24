Log in
Communications Services Down As Disney Employees Push Back On Park Plans -- Communications Services Roundup

06/24/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Communications services companies slid amid fears that accelerating growth of new Covid-19 cases in the three most populous U.S. states would stymie reopening efforts.

In an illustration of the bumps in the road likely for the U.S. economy, Walt Disney is reportedly facing rising pressure to postpone reopening its U.S. theme parks, with union officials and workers in California and elsewhere saying the recent jump in coronavirus cases makes it too dangerous to go back to the Magic Kingdom.

A congressional committee has opened an investigation into the sale of the location data drawn from millions of U.S. mobile phones to law-enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation by Virginia data broker Venntel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SoftBank Group said a planned sale of T-Mobile US shares will raise as much as $20.12 billion before fees and other expenses, part of a roughly $42.24 billion asset-sale program unveiled in March.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.84% 5396 End-of-day quote.13.46%
T-MOBILE US 1.19% 108.43 Delayed Quote.36.65%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.88% 112.07 Delayed Quote.-19.39%
