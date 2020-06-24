Communications Services Down As Disney Employees Push Back On Park Plans -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies slid amid fears that accelerating growth of new Covid-19 cases in the three most populous U.S. states would stymie reopening efforts.

In an illustration of the bumps in the road likely for the U.S. economy, Walt Disney is reportedly facing rising pressure to postpone reopening its U.S. theme parks, with union officials and workers in California and elsewhere saying the recent jump in coronavirus cases makes it too dangerous to go back to the Magic Kingdom.

A congressional committee has opened an investigation into the sale of the location data drawn from millions of U.S. mobile phones to law-enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation by Virginia data broker Venntel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SoftBank Group said a planned sale of T-Mobile US shares will raise as much as $20.12 billion before fees and other expenses, part of a roughly $42.24 billion asset-sale program unveiled in March.

