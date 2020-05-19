Log in
Communications Services Down As Investors Brace For Media-Industry Changes -- Communications Services Roundup

05/19/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as investors braced for a painful adjustment in the media industry.

Shares of Walt Disney fell after its streaming unit lost its top executive, Kevin Mayer, to Chinese Internet giant ByteDance just six months after the launch of Disney+ and at a critical time for the company.

Mr. Mayer will lead the Chinese company's increasingly popular short-video app TikTok.

SoftBank Holdings and T-Mobile US shares fell sharply after reports that the Japanese investment firm would try to sell more of its stake in the cell-phone carrier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US -3.23% 98.6 Delayed Quote.29.94%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.12% 114.37 Delayed Quote.-19.21%
