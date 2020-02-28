Log in
Communications Services Down As Investors Flee Risk -- Communications

02/28/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Communications services companies fell as investors fled sectors associated with economic risk.

Federal Communications Commission enforcers told the country's top cell-phone carriers to pay more than $200 million in penalties for allegedly mishandling sensitive location data, a punishment at least one of the companies -- T-Mobile US -- has already vowed to contest.

Verizon Communications fell sharply, declining by 3%. At one stage, shares of Verizon, one of the two largest U.S. cell-phone carriers, had registered their biggest decline since 2011.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US -1.18% 90.16 Delayed Quote.16.35%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -1.63% 54.16 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
