Communications services companies ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for deals in the sector.

Shares of AT&T ticked down amid some skepticism on Wall Street that the telecom conglomerate would find a buyer for its satellite-television unit DirecTV.

AT&T's studio, Warner Bros. said its movie "Tenet," which will not open in the U.S. until this weekend, grossed $53 million on its international debut.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com