Communications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Pandemic Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the coronavirus spread in the U.S., and the implications for business.

"Stay-at-home" stocks such as Zoom Video Communications and Netflix fell from their recent peaks. Zoom is among a new group of stocks that are performing as safe havens such as utilities once did, gaining ground when risk aversion hits the rest of the stock market, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Snapchat owner Snap fell slightly ahead of the social network's earnings report.

A group of journalists at The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones staffers sent a letter on Tuesday to the paper's new publisher, Almar Latour, calling for a clearer differentiation between news and opinion content online, citing concerns about the Opinion section's accuracy and transparency.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com