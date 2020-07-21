Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Pandemic Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

Communications services companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the coronavirus spread in the U.S., and the implications for business.

"Stay-at-home" stocks such as Zoom Video Communications and Netflix fell from their recent peaks. Zoom is among a new group of stocks that are performing as safe havens such as utilities once did, gaining ground when risk aversion hits the rest of the stock market, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Snapchat owner Snap fell slightly ahead of the social network's earnings report.

A group of journalists at The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones staffers sent a letter on Tuesday to the paper's new publisher, Almar Latour, calling for a clearer differentiation between news and opinion content online, citing concerns about the Opinion section's accuracy and transparency. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -2.45% 490.1 Delayed Quote.55.27%
SNAP INC. -2.10% 24.74 Delayed Quote.54.75%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -3.03% 260.44 Delayed Quote.294.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pBritain to provide 350 million pounds to help industry cut carbon emissions
RE
05:34pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, As EU Stimulus Plan Boosts Risk Appetite -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures pull back on demand uncertainty, lean hogs strengthen
RE
05:32pCommunications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Pandemic Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Pandemic Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTech Down On IBM Earnings, Rotation To Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pFinancials Up After UBS Earnings, EU Stimulus Plan - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pConsumer Cos Up After Coke Earnings Boosts Consumer Products Companies -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:23pHealth Care Up On Covid Treatment Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:21pOil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
4AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group