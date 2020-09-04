Communications Services Down As Investors Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors retreated from some of the most richly valued sectors.

For months, growth stocks, those that carry a relatively high valuation as measured by earnings, have outperformed value stocks, those with a relatively low price tag. That reversed itself in the last couple of days.

SoftBank Group shares fell after reports the Japanese investment firm and telecom carrier made a multibillion dollar bet on U.S. tech giants, the latest in Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings is enticing risk-hungry stock investors to gamble on its recovery as the cinema chain continues its efforts to avoid bankruptcy, planning to raise about $180 million in equity, an unusual move for a distressed company whose bonds at roughly 40 cents on the dollar.

