Communications Services Down As Investors Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

09/04/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as investors retreated from some of the most richly valued sectors.

For months, growth stocks, those that carry a relatively high valuation as measured by earnings, have outperformed value stocks, those with a relatively low price tag. That reversed itself in the last couple of days.

SoftBank Group shares fell after reports the Japanese investment firm and telecom carrier made a multibillion dollar bet on U.S. tech giants, the latest in Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings is enticing risk-hungry stock investors to gamble on its recovery as the cinema chain continues its efforts to avoid bankruptcy, planning to raise about $180 million in equity, an unusual move for a distressed company whose bonds at roughly 40 cents on the dollar.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 6.36% 7.02 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
