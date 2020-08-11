Communications Services Down As Investors Rotate Out Of High-Momentum Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors rotated out of red-hot "stay-at-home" bets.

Shares of Netflix fell sharply, giving back some of its hefty gains over the last six months. The approval of vaccines, such as that registered in Russia recently, could reverse the "stay-at-home" trends that many traders have wagered on by buying shares of Netflix and other streaming companies.

The Trump administration outlined a plan to commercialize a broad swath of military radio frequencies for use in next-generation 5G networks, yielding to cellphone carriers that have sought the spectrum for their own use, with a likely auction 100 megahertz of mid-band spectrum starting in December 2021, as reported earlier.

