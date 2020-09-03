Communications Services Down As Investors Sell Summer Winners -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors rotated out of some of the biggest winners in the summer rally.

Shares of Netflix fell by roughly 5%, but remained above $500, roughly twice the value the streaming service traded at a year earlier.

Walt Disney, whose shares have rebounded sharply from spring lows, fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid optimism about its upcoming release of the new live-action "Mulan" movie as a "Premier Access" pay-per-view on its streaming service. "The idea of Disney-as-a-Service can be dismissed as bull market banter, but Premier Access is in some ways the first extension of Disney Plus beyond simply a subscription video-on-demand streaming service," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

