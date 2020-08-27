Log in
Communications Services Down As Netflix Gives Back Some Gains -- Communications Services Roundup

08/27/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Communications services companies fell slightly as some hot stocks cooled off.

Shares of Netflix gave back some of their recent gains as investors weighed worries about a speculative bubble in large-cap companies.

Shares of advertising giant WPP rallied after it said clients did not cut back spending as much as feared, and predicted that the worst of the coronavirus hit was likely behind the industry.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has appointed a new finance chief as it looks to increase its margins and unlock value from its investments in more than 300 startups.

NBA players decided to resume the league's playoffs after they refused to play Wednesday in protest of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis., a defiant action that had jeopardized the rest of the basketball season and stopped play in other sports leagues. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -3.88% 526.27 Delayed Quote.69.22%
WPP GROUP 6.47% 664.4 Delayed Quote.-41.49%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 11.43% 21.35 End-of-day quote.98.05%
