Communications Services Down As US-China Tech Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down amid concern about ongoing friction between the U.S. and China over the development of 5G data networks.

India has restored cellphone voice services to millions of residents of the Kashmir Valley, a step back from the near-total communications ban imposed more than two months ago, though an internet blackout is still in effect.

Magazine publisher Meredith is launching a follow-up to its successful Magnolia Journal with a new title featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott, the hosts of the HGTV series "Property Brothers." Magnolia is based on the brand built by Waco, Texas home-improvement mavens Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com