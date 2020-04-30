Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, Amid Hopes For Continued Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid hopes that spending on telecom networks will continue despite a worldwide growth slowdown.

Cable and entertainment conglomerate Comcast signed up more broadband customers last quarter than any time in 12 years, but that growth was more than offset by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on vast portions of its business, from movie production to theme parks. Comcast and Walt Disney are among the media giants struggling with increased demand for home entertainment at a time when studio production is all but shut down.

Chip maker Qualcomm's earnings report demonstrated that the rollout of 5G wireless technology will continue, according to research firm Cascend, as reported earlier.

Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi short-form video service pursued an aggressive growth plans that includes recruiting 7 million paid subscribers this year, a strategy that may be hard to pull off as consumers weather the coronavirus pandemic, as reported earlier.

