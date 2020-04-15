Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Gains Offset Frontier Losses - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as further gains for streaming service Netflix offset losses for conventional telecommunications companies.

Frontier Communications, one of the seven largest broadband providers and four largest in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy Tuesday to implement a prearranged $10 billion debt-cutting proposal backed by the carrier's bondholders.

Shares of Frontier fell, as did those of rivals such as AT&T and Verizon fell.

