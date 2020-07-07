Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Holds Most Gains -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors bet that fears of Covid-19 will stoke demand for home-media consumption. Shares of ubiquitous streaming service Netflix fell slightly, but remained on the cusp of all-time highs.

Former New York Times journalist Dana Canedy is about to become publisher of Simon & Schuster's flagship imprint, taking over the ViacomCBS house with several high-profile books in the pipeline, and succeeding the recently promoted Jonathan Karp.

