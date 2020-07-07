Log in
Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Holds Most Gains -- Communications Services Roundup

07/07/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors bet that fears of Covid-19 will stoke demand for home-media consumption. Shares of ubiquitous streaming service Netflix fell slightly, but remained on the cusp of all-time highs.

Former New York Times journalist Dana Canedy is about to become publisher of Simon & Schuster's flagship imprint, taking over the ViacomCBS house with several high-profile books in the pipeline, and succeeding the recently promoted Jonathan Karp.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -0.13% 493.16 Delayed Quote.52.61%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.30% 42.81 Delayed Quote.29.97%
