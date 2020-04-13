Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, On Netflix Surge -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Netflix and others bounced.

Netflix shares rallied, heading for their highest close since the summer of 2018 by eclipsing their peak hit in mid-February, as investors sought out stocks of companies whose services are in higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic, including those of the streaming company and of videoconferencing software maker Zoom Video Communications.

French advertising giant Publicis Group saw shares rise after it reported first-quarter revenue ahead of expectations. But the company's chief executive, Arthur Sadoun, took an ominous view of the impact of the pandemic on the advertising business, saying ad spending could see an even steeper fall than the 10% drop in 2009.

Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising holding company behind WPP and Omnicom Group, is the first of the big three to report first-quarter revenue.

