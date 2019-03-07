Communications Services Down, But Not by Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders sought out dividend paying sectors. Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit challenging a law signed by President Donald Trump in August that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company, alleging it was an unconstitutional example of congressional overreach, as the telecommunications-services giant pushes back at U.S. criticism. One brokerage said that fears of a China slowdown for makers of optical components for smart phones may be overdone. "Optical vendors are cautiously encouraged by what they see in China," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. "In general, they are being mindful of inventory building, but aren't detecting it in early days, highlighting that without political disruption, it could be a better year in China than what is built into expectations today." Walt Disney shareholders narrowly approved a say-on-pay referendum concerning Chief Executive Robert Iger's compensation, one year after voting against his pay package and prompting adjustments to his compensation. Facebook said it would make it tougher for vaccine skeptics to spread misinformation, amid criticism that the tech giant wasn't doing enough to limit the proliferation of such content.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com